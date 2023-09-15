The Twin Cities art scene joins in the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month this weekend, offering a range of Latin American art events for individuals to immerse themselves in Latino heritage.

Beyond the weekend’s fiestas, explore St. Paul’s diverse mural sites and attend a three-day pop-up exhibit as part of a mural and arts festival.

Hmong Music & Movies night at Father Hennepin Bluff Park in Minneapolis, on July 2, 2019. Credit: Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board

Som-Fest at Lake Harriet on August 8, 2023. Credit: Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board

The Minneapolis Park & Recreation Board will host an Asian and Latinx Cultural Fusion Night, showcasing multicultural dance performances from K-pop, Zumba, and Ecuadorian dance groups and music from a mariachi band. The event will also feature a series of short plays by SEA Echoes Through Rivers, with music by Michelle Vang, that shed light on Asian American experiences.

In celebration of the Minneapolis Park & Recreation’s 140-year anniversary, the board collaborated with the Southeast Asian Diaspora Project and MLatino Media to curate this multicultural event.

“Minneapolis is a very diverse city, and we want everyone to feel welcome in our parks and recreation programs,” said Robin Smothers, a member of the Minneapolis Park & Recreation board. “The event serves as an opportunity to celebrate the diversity and fusion of two cultures.”

Asian snacks and baked goods will be available at the event. R-Frida’s food truck will provide a limited amount of free food.

Date: Friday, September 15

Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Location: 4801 Minnehaha Park Drive Minneapolis, Minnesota 55417

Cost: Free

For more information: Visit https://www.minneapolisparks.org/ or call 612-230-6400.

2019 CLUES Fiesta Latina. Credit: Manuel Alanis

Kuyayki Peru – Minnesota performing at the 2019 CLUES Fiesta Latina. Credit: Patagonia Visual Solutions

2019 CLUES Fiesta Latina. Credit: Manuel Alanis

Kalpulli Yaocenoxtli dancing at the 2019 CLUES Fiesta Latina. Credit: Patagonia Visual Solutions

An attendee at the 2019 CLUES Fiesta Latina. Credit: Patagonia Visual Solutions

CLUES (Communidades Latinas Unidas en Servicio) will host its 7th annual Fiesta Latina festival, kicking off National Hispanic Heritage Month with a diverse showcase of Latino culture. It will include a historical art exhibit, an array of Latin diaspora cuisine, and live folklore and contemporary performances. The festival serves as both a celebration and a platform for accessing health, education, and career services.

The focal point will be the exhibition titled “Immigrant Roads.” Curated by interdisciplinary feminist scholar and visual artist Kadance Creel Falcón, it explores the legacy of Mexican-born immigrant families and the contributions of Minnesota railroad workers during the early 20th Century as conveyed through a collection of contemporary paintings.

Additionally, the festival will showcase a diverse range of art forms, from acrylic paintings and prints to sculptures and a mosaic mural. Attendees will also find an art market featuring local Latino artists.

The folk dance group Baila Venezuela, Afrolatina children’s author Pamela Mercado Michelli, and the Chico Chavez Orchestra will also perform. Find the stage schedule here.

Food vendors will include Aris Sweets, Chowe Empanadas, Carnaval Mexican Grill, and Tacos el Monchi. Additionally, Latin cooking classes will be available from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m..

Abigail Omann, the festival’s leading organizer, said the event not only serves as a celebration of Latino arts, but also as a vital platform for community members to access resources at over 65 service booths related to health, education, and economic empowerment.

The festival’s offerings encompass career development opportunities, mental health, tobacco prevention, guidance on applying for SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), free books, and information about ESL (English as a Second Language), GED (General Education Development), and citizenship classes.

Date: Saturday, September 16

Time: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Location: CLUES, 797 E. 7th St., St. Paul, Minnesota 55106

Cost: Free

For more information: Visit https://clues.org/get-involved/events/fiesta-latina/ or call 651-379-4200.

Jeorgina Ledesma Credit: Enrique Zavala Rocha

Credit: Enrique Zavala Rocha

Credit: Enrique Zavala Rocha

Credit: Enrique Zavala Rocha

The celebration of Latin American culture extends beyond the Twin Cities this weekend to Rochester with Latino Fest, organized by the Alliance of Chicanos, Hispano, Latino Americans (ACHLA).

Latin American food trucks such as Los Arcos, Taco Lab, and La Michocana Purépecha will be available. The festival will also feature live performances by Mariachi Estrella, Peruvian dance group Kayaki Peru, and Aztec and Argentine dance groups.

Date: Saturday, September 16

Time: 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: 1st Avenue S.W. and 1st Street S.W., Rochester, Minnesota 55902

Cost: Free

For more information: Visit https://www.experiencerochestermn.com/.

An early progress photo of a 2023 mural by Sydney James on Prior Ave N. Credit: Photo courtesy of the Creative Enterprise Zone.

An almost finished “Coming Home” by Hend Al-Mansour in 2023. Hend is one of five muralists participating in a panel at Vandalia Tower on Friday night. Credit: Photo courtesy of the Creative Enterprise Zone.

Chroma Zone will host its annual mural and arts festival, featuring a three-day pop-up exhibit, live painting demonstrations, an artist panel discussion, and a makers market.

The festival will showcase the creations of muralists such as Geno Okok, Sydney James, Rock “Cyfi” Martinez, Leslie Barlow, and others. Find the complete list of participating artists and mural locations here. Live painting demonstrations will take place at the Wycliff building, 2327 Wycliff St., featuring muralist Max Sansing, and at Dual Citizen Brewing, 725 Raymond Ave., with muralist Lynda Grafito.

Additionally, Chroma Zone will offer 30-minute mural bus tours starting at Dual Citizen Brewing on Saturday, with scheduled tours at 12 p.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., and 4 p.m. Find the bus schedule and register here.

After registering and partaking in the mural bus tour, attendees will receive free admission to Dual Citizen Brewing’s Blocktoberfest. Find details here.

Date: Thursday, September 14, through Saturday, September 16

Time: Various times for the exhibit, live painting demonstrations, mural bus tours, artist panel discussion, and makers market can be found here.

Location: Venues for the exhibit, mural sites, bus tours, artist panel discussion, and makers market can be found here.

Cost: Free

For more information: Visit https://www.chromazone.net/festival-events.