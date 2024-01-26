The Twin Cities arts scene this weekend offers a diverse range of events that delve into the theme of belonging within communities of color. Explore mosaic art pieces navigating a sense of interconnectedness amidst the isolation of public spaces and watch a dark comedy play unraveling a woman’s quest for connection spurred by late-night binge-watching of a reality dating show.

Additionally, engage in a panel discussion amplifying the experiences of Black trans musicians advocating for inclusivity in the local music industry.

Dina Abdulkarim’s 2021 work “Me and the Neighbor.” Juxtaposition Arts is hosting her show “For Every Piece of It” from January 26 to March 15. Credit: Provided by Dina Abdulkarim

Exhibit reflects urban living and belonging

Juxtaposition Arts, a nonprofit studio space in north Minneapolis supporting young urban artists, will host “For Every Piece of It,” featuring the mosaic paintings and collages of Dina Abdulkarim.

Abdulkarim’s work examines urban living, drawing inspiration from her Middle Eastern and North African heritage. While her earlier pieces, influenced by miniature painting traditions, speak to a detachment from public spaces, her more recent work reflects the fragmented nature of modern living.

With a background in architecture, urban design, and city planning, Abdulkarim explores the significance of communal spaces in fostering a sense of belonging and connection amid individual isolation.

Juxtaposition will host an opening reception with the artist from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, January 26. Refreshments will be provided.

Date: Friday, January 26, to March 15

Time: Opening reception from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays or by appointment (contactus@juxtaposition.org).

Location: Juxtaposition Arts, 2007 Emerson Ave. N., Minneapolis

Cost: Free

For more information: Visit juxtapositionarts.org.

Playwright and director Aya Ogawa will perform in her play “The Nosebleed” at the Walker Arts Center from January 25 to 27 as part of the Great Northern festival. Credit: Brian Rogers

Dark comedy explores Japanese heritage

The Great Northern, in collaboration with Walker Art Center and Theater Mu, will host “The Nosebleed,” a dark comedy by playwright, performer, and director Aya Ogawa.

Inspired by her personal experiences in Japan, including an incident involving her 5-year-old son’s nosebleed during a family trip, Ogawa crafts autobiographical vignettes that explore estranged relationships and cultural heritage.

In the play, Ogawa takes on the roles of both her son and her father, while four other actors represent different parts of her character, mirroring the inner workings of her mind. The main character, Aya, finds solace in late-night binge-watching of the television series “The Bachelorette.” As she watches the show’s portrayal of family relationships, Aya reflects on her cultural identity and the connection she seeks.

Date: Thursday, January 25, to Saturday, January 27

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Walker Arts Center’s McGuire Theater, 725 Vineland Place, Minneapolis

Cost: Tickets start at $35.

For more information: Visit walkerart.org.

Zora is one of the speakers at “10 Talk,” a panel featuring Black trans women vocalists, performers, producers, and engineers based in the Twin Cities at Public Functionary on January 27, 2024. Credit: William Hawk

Panel spotlights voices of Black trans women

Public Functionary, an art studio showcasing the works of Black, Indigenous, people of color (BIPOC), queer, trans or gender-fluid artists, will host the “10s Talk.” The panel discussion centers the experiences of Black trans women vocalists, performers, producers, and engineers based in the Twin Cities.

Panelists such as Kamilla Love and Zora explore themes of self-love, identity, and personal autonomy through their music. Multidisciplinary artist Ro Lorenzen uses music as a tool for healing and advocates for accessibility in the Twin Cities music scene by providing mentorship in production and engineering.

Interdisciplinary artist M Jamison focuses on centering the works of Black trans and queer artists in music production, composition, and scoring, exploring themes of personal autonomy and communal joy within the Black trans and queer community.

Co-hosted by Studio Arisaema, a collective supporting Black artists by providing studio sessions, equipment, and producing records and events, the discussion sheds light on the contributions of these artists to the Twin Cities music scene. Attendees can join a Q&A session and view the artists’ work.

Masks are encouraged and will be provided, along with a meal. For those unable to attend in person, registration for the Zoom livestream is available here.

Date: Saturday, January 27

Time: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: Public Functionary, 1500 Jackson St. N.E., Studio 144, Minneapolis

Cost: Free

For more information: Visit publicfunctionary.org.