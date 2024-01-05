The Twin Cities art scene this weekend invites you to explore paintings that capture the traditions and origin stories of the Ojibwe people and immerse yourself in the Minneapolis Tattoo Arts Festival.

Additionally, a Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) visual and performing arts festival kicks off with an exhibition that merges plein air painting and graffiti art.

Image of the painting “Aashkikwe miinawaa Nitamoozhaan” by artist Robert DesJarlait. Credit: Photo cortesy of Robert DesJarlait.

Paintings explore Ojibwe traditions and stories

ArT at 967 Payne, a diverse and collaborative art studio in St. Paul, is hosting the “Mitig Giichaaginaan (Woodland Soul-Spirit)” exhibition, showcasing the work of Ojibwe artist and muralist Robert DesJarlait. His paintings offer a glimpse into the cultural traditions and origin stories of the Ojibwe people.

DesJarlait draws inspiration from his father, Patrick DesJarlait, a prominent Native artist known for his scenes of Ojibwe life, such as wild rice harvesting, walleye fishing, and tribal dancing. Patrick DesJarlait’s work is featured in various exhibitions and museums, including an upcoming show at the University of Minnesota titled “Dreaming Our Futures: Ojibwe and Očhéthi Šakówiŋ Artists and Knowledge Keepers.”

In a painting titled “Woodland Dancers,” Robert DesJarlait explores his personal connection with dance spanning 40 years, leading him to learn the Men’s Woodland dance, a traditional Ojibwe dance predating the powwow. He acknowledges his father’s influence on his art, specifically referencing a 1968 painting, “The Chippewa Dancers.”

“I usually don’t do artwork that incorporates my father’s style,” DesJarlait said. “One thing I’ve had to do is get away from his style so I’m not compared to his art, but obviously there’s an influence, and when I first started, there was a very strong influence, so I tried to work my way out of that and do my own style.”

Image of the painting “Misko Magoodaas” by artist Robert DesJarlait. Credit: Photo cortesy of Robert DesJarlait

In response to the limited information about Ojibwe culture in schools and the general public, DesJarlait’s paintings are infused with elements of Ojibwe culture. His painting, “New Woman and First Born,” is a reinterpretation of Duccio di Buoninsegna’s painting, “Madonna and Child,” and highlights the celestial knowledge and traditions of Native American communities.

In “Dream Vision of the Jingle Dress,” DesJarlait tells the story of the dance garment worn in powwows and ceremonies. Believed to possess a healing effect on both the dancer and the Ojibwe community, jingle dress dancers often participate in healing ceremonies for individuals facing illnesses or challenges. The painting explores a healing ceremony that DesJarlait personally experienced during his battles with cancer.

“I’ve had cancer twice, in 2013 and 2016. I feel that I’ve been given a second chance and as a result, have focused on my art,” he said. “Part of my message as an artist is directed toward cancer survivors. Regardless of their horrendous experience with this terrible disease, they can, and should, strive to accomplish goals in their lives.”

Date: Friday, January 5, through Monday, February 5.

Time: Gallery hours are by appointment. Contact Stephan Kistler at stephanfkistler@gmail.com or call 651-895-6203.

Location: 967 Payne Ave., St. Paul

Cost: Free

For more information: Visit facebook.com/ArTat967Payne.

Image of the painting “Monroe Spot,” from the Plein Air Graffiti Exhibition. Credit: Photo courtesy of Sara Barrarea

Artwork fusing plein air and graffiti art

North Hennepin Community College is hosting the “Peyton Scott Russell: Plein Aire Graffiti” exhibition, showcasing the work of Twin Cities graffiti artist Peyton Scott Russell. His work integrates graffiti art with the techniques of traditional plein air painting, which is typically conducted outdoors using oil or acrylic paints.

The show, which opened in December, includes an artist reception on January 11 from 4 to 7 p.m. Additionally, Russell will lead a workshop titled “Collage with SPRAYFiNGER: Sprallage, Quickut, Collage, and Experiments with Lettering Concepts” on January 24 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Main Theatre at the NHCC Fine Arts Center. Find more information here.

The exhibition marks the first event of the college’s fourth annual Stages of Equity Festival, celebrating BIPOC visual and performing artists. The festival is scheduled to run from January to April 2024, showcasing visual art, live African-based ballet performances, theatrical productions, a hip-hop dance workshop, and more.

Date: Friday, January 5 through January 24.

Time: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Location: Joseph Gazzuolo Fine Arts Gallery 7411 85th Ave. N., Brooklyn Park. The Fine Arts Center is located at the intersection of 84th Ave. N. and W. Broadway Ave.

Cost: Free

For more information: Visit nhcc.edu.

Credit: Photo courtesy of Villain Arts.

A Tattoo Arts Festival

Villain Arts will host its 15th annual Minneapolis Tattoo Arts Festival with more than 350 local, national, and international tattoo artists and vendors. This event marks the first stop in their 27-show tour.

The three-day festival will feature special guests from the reality competition series Ink Master, including Elva Stefanie and Big Jaz from season 12, Al Fliction from season 1, and Ty’Esha Reels from season 5.

Vendors will offer tattoo supplies, aftercare products, clothing, artwork, and jewelry. Attendees will have the opportunity to showcase their tattoos in daily competitions. The festival will also feature comedy and burlesque performances throughout the weekend.

Time: 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Location: Hyatt Regency Minneapolis, 1300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

Cost: $25 for a day pass or $50 for a weekend pass. Admission is free for children under 12. Buy tickets here.

For more information: Visit villainarts.com.