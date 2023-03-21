Muslims across the world will soon begin observing Ramadan, a month of prayer, fasting, and charity. Muslim communities in Minnesota will host events the next several weeks to commemorate the holy month.

Ramadan will begin on the evening of March 22, with the first fast starting March 23. It will end with a worldwide celebration of Eid al-Fitr tentatively on April 21. The holiday commemorates the month when the Qur’an, the Islamic holy book, was first revealed more than a thousand years ago.

Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic 12-month calendar. The calendar is a lunar cycle, so Ramadan falls at different times each year.

Observing Muslims who are physically capable abstain from food and drink daily from dawn until sunset during Ramadan. Along with fasting, Muslims spend the month bettering themselves and treating others with kindness. They also pray throughout the day and night and read the Qur’an.

At sunset, Muslims break their fast with family, friends, or on their own. Muslim-led organizations and mosques typically host free iftars, or breaking of the fast, for Muslims to come together for food, prayer, and community.

Mosques and Muslim organizations also host fundraisers, volunteer events, and halaqas, or classes about Islam. In the evenings after breaking their fast, Muslims often attend their local mosque for taraweeh, the night prayer.

Sahan Journal compiled a calendar of events at mosques and local organizations. We’ve confirmed these events with the host, but your local mosque may be holding more events.

Do you have a Ramadan community event to add to this calendar? Please reach out to us at hansari@sahanjournal.com (use the subject line “Ramadan 2023”), and we’ll plan to add it to our directory.

Here’s how you can celebrate Ramadan in Minnesota this year:

March 22, 2023

March 23, 2023

Rabata’s weekly iftar for women and girls, ongoing event Location/Time: 3533 Lexington Ave. N, Arden Hills, MN 55126 Cost: Free Contact: Michelle Sekusky at bookshop@rabata.org

March 25, 2023

Al-Amal School Ramadan fundraiser Location/Time: 5 p.m. at Mounds View Community Center, 5394 Edgewood Dr, Mounds View, MN 55112 Contact: info@al-amal.org or 763-571-8886

Taking Heart Ramadan Interfaith Iftar across Minnesota, ongoing event Location/Time: Find a full list of dates, locations, and times here for several events occurring across the state. Cost: Free, but register here. Contact: Cynthia Bronson Sweigert at revcbs11@gmail.com or 412-638-0680

Taking Heart Ramadan Interfaith Iftar, ongoing event Location/Time: 7 p.m. at the Islamic Center of Twin Ports, 145 West Winona Street Duluth, MN 55803 Cost: Free, but register here. Contact: Cynthia Bronson Sweigert at revcbs11@gmail.com or 412-638-0680

March 26, 2023

Rabata’s halaqa Sundays for women and girls, ongoing event Location/Time: 1:30 p.m. at 3533 Lexington Ave. N, Arden Hills, MN 55126 Cost: Free Contact: Michelle Sekusky at bookshop@rabata.org. Classes led by Tamara Gray.

March 29, 2023

Islamic Relief iftar Location/Time: 6 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Minneapolis West, 3131 Campus Dr, Plymouth, MN 55441 Cost: $45 ticket if bought in advance, $55 at the door. Iftar provided. Contact: Abdullah Fadhli at 708-247-4581 or Muhammad Hafeez 312-728-0114

March 30, 2023

Rabata’s weekly iftar for women and girls, ongoing event Location/Time: 3533 Lexington Ave. N, Arden Hills, MN 55126 Cost: Free Contact: Michelle Sekusky at bookshop@rabata.org

Taking Heart Ramadan Interfaith Iftar, ongoing event Location/Time: 7 p.m. at Masjid At-Taqwa, 1608 Como Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55108 Cost: Free, but register here. Contact: Cynthia Bronson Sweigert at revcbs11@gmail.com or 412-638-0680

April 1, 2023

Building Blocks of Islam iftar Location/Time: 6 p.m. at Mounds View Community Center, 5394 Edgewood Dr, Mounds View, MN 55112 Cost: Free, but register here. Contact: info@thebuildingblocks.org

Taking Heart Ramadan Interfaith Iftar, ongoing event Location/Time: 7:15 p.m. at Wisdom House, 222 East Walnut Street, Mankato, MN 56001 Cost: Free, but register here. Contact: Cynthia Bronson Sweigert at revcbs11@gmail.com or 412-638-0680

April 2, 2023

Council on American-Islamic Relations Minnesota Annual Iftar Location/Time: 5:30 p.m. at the University of Minnesota Coffman Union, 300 Washington Avenue Southeast Minneapolis, MN 55455 Cost: Free Contact: RSVP here.

Muslim American Society Food Shelf, ongoing event Location/Time: 11 a.m. at 15400 S Robert Trail, Rosemount, MN 55068. Every second Sunday of the month. Cost: Free food distribution on a first-come, first-served basis Contact: 651-252-1186

Rabata’s halaqa Sundays for women and girls, ongoing event Location/Time: 1:30 p.m. at 3533 Lexington Ave. N, Arden Hills, MN 55126 Cost: Free Contact: Michelle Sekusky at bookshop@rabata.org. Classes led by Tamara Gray.

April 4, 2023

Taking Heart Ramadan Interfaith Iftar, ongoing event Location/Time: 6 p.m. at the Muslim American Society in Maple Grove, 10186 Lancaster Ln. N, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Cost: Free, but register here. Contact: Cynthia Bronson Sweigert at revcbs11@gmail.com or 412-638-0680

April 5, 2023

Taking Heart Ramadan Interfaith Iftar, ongoing event Location/Time: 6:30 p.m. at the Muslim American Society in Blaine, 12175 Aberdeen Street Northeast, Blaine, MN 55449 Cost: Free, but register here. Contact: Cynthia Bronson Sweigert at revcbs11@gmail.com or 412-638-0680

April 6, 2023

Rabata’s weekly iftar for women and girls, ongoing event Location/Time: 3533 Lexington Ave. N, Arden Hills, MN 55126 Cost: Free Contact: Michelle Sekusky at bookshop@rabata.org

April 7, 2023

Inspire Community iftar Location/Time: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave S, Bloomington, MN 55431 Cost: To be determined Contact: Find updates about the event here.

April 8, 2023

Muslim American Society Food Shelf, ongoing event Location/Time: 11 a.m. at 1608 Como Ave, St Paul, MN 55108. Every second Sunday of the month. Cost: Free food distribution on a first-come, first-served basis Contact: 651-252-1186

April 9, 2023

Rabata’s halaqa Sundays for women and girls, ongoing event Location/Time: 1:30 p.m. at 3533 Lexington Ave. N, Arden Hills, MN 55126 Cost: Free Contact: Michelle Sekusky at bookshop@rabata.org. Classes led by Tamara Gray.

April 12, 2023

Taking Heart Ramadan Interfaith Iftar, ongoing event Location/Time: 6:30 p.m. at the Muslim American Society South Metro Islamic Center, 15400 South Robert Trail, Rosemount, MN 55068 Cost: Free, but register here. Contact: Cynthia Bronson Sweigert at revcbs11@gmail.com or 412-638-0680

April 13, 2023

Rabata’s weekly iftar for women and girls, ongoing event Location/Time: 3533 Lexington Ave. N, Arden Hills, MN 55126 Cost: Free Contact: Michelle Sekusky at bookshop@rabata.org

Taking Heart Ramadan Interfaith Iftar, ongoing event Location/Time: 6:30 p.m. at the Faribault Islamic Center, 1201 Division St W, Faribault, MN 55021 Cost: Free, but register here. Contact: Cynthia Bronson Sweigert at revcbs11@gmail.com or 412-638-0680

April 14, 2023

Sisters Need a Place (SNAP) Ramadan fundraiser Location/Time: 6 p.m. at the SNAP House, 2411 N Lyndale Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55411 Cost: Free Contact: Zakkiya Abdulwahid-Selby at zabdulwahid-selby@sistersneedaplace.org

April 15, 2023

Taking Heart Ramadan Interfaith Iftar, ongoing event Location/Time: 6:45 p.m. at the Turkish American Society, 6565 Oakley Drive NE, Minneapolis, MN. Cost: Free, but register here. Contact: Cynthia Bronson Sweigert at revcbs11@gmail.com or 412-638-0680

Taking Heart Ramadan Interfaith Iftar, ongoing event Location/Time: 6:45 p.m. at the Rochester Muslim Community Circle, Two Discovery Square, Rochester, MN 55902. Cost: Free, but register here. Contact: Cynthia Bronson Sweigert at revcbs11@gmail.com or 412-638-0680

April 16, 2023

Rabata’s halaqa Sundays for women and girls, ongoing event Location/Time: 1:30 p.m. at 3533 Lexington Ave. N, Arden Hills, MN 55126 Cost: Free Contact: Michelle Sekusky at bookshop@rabata.org. Classes led by Tamara Gray.

April 20, 2023