Muslims across the world will soon begin observing Ramadan, a month of prayer, fasting, and charity. Muslim communities in Minnesota will host events the next several weeks to commemorate the holy month.
Ramadan will begin on the evening of March 22, with the first fast starting March 23. It will end with a worldwide celebration of Eid al-Fitr tentatively on April 21. The holiday commemorates the month when the Qur’an, the Islamic holy book, was first revealed more than a thousand years ago.
Ramadan is the ninth month in the Islamic 12-month calendar. The calendar is a lunar cycle, so Ramadan falls at different times each year.
Observing Muslims who are physically capable abstain from food and drink daily from dawn until sunset during Ramadan. Along with fasting, Muslims spend the month bettering themselves and treating others with kindness. They also pray throughout the day and night and read the Qur’an.
At sunset, Muslims break their fast with family, friends, or on their own. Muslim-led organizations and mosques typically host free iftars, or breaking of the fast, for Muslims to come together for food, prayer, and community.
Mosques and Muslim organizations also host fundraisers, volunteer events, and halaqas, or classes about Islam. In the evenings after breaking their fast, Muslims often attend their local mosque for taraweeh, the night prayer.
Sahan Journal compiled a calendar of events at mosques and local organizations. We’ve confirmed these events with the host, but your local mosque may be holding more events.
Do you have a Ramadan community event to add to this calendar?
Please reach out to us at hansari@sahanjournal.com (use the subject line “Ramadan 2023”), and we’ll plan to add it to our directory.
Here’s how you can celebrate Ramadan in Minnesota this year:
March 22, 2023
Sisters Need a Place (SNAP) Pamper Yourself Ramadan Night
Location/Time: 5 p.m. at ZaRah, 1200 West Broadway Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55411.
Cost: Free
Contact: Zakkiya Abdulwahid-Selby at zabdulwahid-selby@sistersneedaplace.org
March 23, 2023
Rabata’s weekly iftar for women and girls, ongoing event
Location/Time: 3533 Lexington Ave. N, Arden Hills, MN 55126
Cost: Free
Contact: Michelle Sekusky at bookshop@rabata.org
March 25, 2023
NorthWest Islamic Community Center annual Ramadan fundraiser
Location/Time: 5:30 p.m. at 3300 Plymouth Blvd, Plymouth, MN 55447.
Cost: Free
Contact: Hebba Aburia at (612) 298-0567 or office.manager@nwiccmn.org
Al-Amal School Ramadan fundraiser
Location/Time: 5 p.m. at Mounds View Community Center, 5394 Edgewood Dr, Mounds View, MN 55112
Contact: info@al-amal.org or 763-571-8886
Taking Heart Ramadan Interfaith Iftar across Minnesota, ongoing event
Location/Time: Find a full list of dates, locations, and times here for several events occurring across the state.
Cost: Free, but register here.
Contact: Cynthia Bronson Sweigert at revcbs11@gmail.com or 412-638-0680
Taking Heart Ramadan Interfaith Iftar, ongoing event
Location/Time: 7 p.m. at the Islamic Center of Twin Ports, 145 West Winona Street Duluth, MN 55803
Cost: Free, but register here.
Contact: Cynthia Bronson Sweigert at revcbs11@gmail.com or 412-638-0680
March 26, 2023
Rabata’s halaqa Sundays for women and girls, ongoing event
Location/Time: 1:30 p.m. at 3533 Lexington Ave. N, Arden Hills, MN 55126
Cost: Free
Contact: Michelle Sekusky at bookshop@rabata.org. Classes led by Tamara Gray.
March 29, 2023
Islamic Relief iftar
Location/Time: 6 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Minneapolis West, 3131 Campus Dr, Plymouth, MN 55441
Cost: $45 ticket if bought in advance, $55 at the door. Iftar provided.
Contact: Abdullah Fadhli at 708-247-4581 or Muhammad Hafeez 312-728-0114
March 30, 2023
Rabata’s weekly iftar for women and girls, ongoing event
Location/Time: 3533 Lexington Ave. N, Arden Hills, MN 55126
Cost: Free
Contact: Michelle Sekusky at bookshop@rabata.org
Taking Heart Ramadan Interfaith Iftar, ongoing event
Location/Time: 7 p.m. at Masjid At-Taqwa, 1608 Como Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55108
Cost: Free, but register here.
Contact: Cynthia Bronson Sweigert at revcbs11@gmail.com or 412-638-0680
April 1, 2023
ARAHA: The American Relief Agency for the Horn of Africa (ARAHA) drought fundraiser iftar
Location/Time: 5:30 p.m. at John P. Murzyn Hall, 530 Mill St. NE Columbia Heights, MN 55421.
Cost: $30 for general admission
Contact: Muna Scekomar muna@araha.org
Building Blocks of Islam iftar
Location/Time: 6 p.m. at Mounds View Community Center, 5394 Edgewood Dr, Mounds View, MN 55112
Cost: Free, but register here.
Contact: info@thebuildingblocks.org
Taking Heart Ramadan Interfaith Iftar, ongoing event
Location/Time: 7:15 p.m. at Wisdom House, 222 East Walnut Street, Mankato, MN 56001
Cost: Free, but register here.
Contact: Cynthia Bronson Sweigert at revcbs11@gmail.com or 412-638-0680
April 2, 2023
Council on American-Islamic Relations Minnesota Annual Iftar
Location/Time: 5:30 p.m. at the University of Minnesota Coffman Union, 300 Washington Avenue Southeast Minneapolis, MN 55455
Cost: Free
Contact: RSVP here.
Muslim American Society Food Shelf, ongoing event
Location/Time: 11 a.m. at 15400 S Robert Trail, Rosemount, MN 55068. Every second Sunday of the month.
Cost: Free food distribution on a first-come, first-served basis
Contact: 651-252-1186
Rabata’s halaqa Sundays for women and girls, ongoing event
Location/Time: 1:30 p.m. at 3533 Lexington Ave. N, Arden Hills, MN 55126
Cost: Free
Contact: Michelle Sekusky at bookshop@rabata.org. Classes led by Tamara Gray.
April 4, 2023
Taking Heart Ramadan Interfaith Iftar, ongoing event
Location/Time: 6 p.m. at the Muslim American Society in Maple Grove, 10186 Lancaster Ln. N, Maple Grove, MN 55369
Cost: Free, but register here.
Contact: Cynthia Bronson Sweigert at revcbs11@gmail.com or 412-638-0680
April 5, 2023
Taking Heart Ramadan Interfaith Iftar, ongoing event
Location/Time: 6:30 p.m. at the Muslim American Society in Blaine, 12175 Aberdeen Street Northeast, Blaine, MN 55449
Cost: Free, but register here.
Contact: Cynthia Bronson Sweigert at revcbs11@gmail.com or 412-638-0680
April 6, 2023
Rabata’s weekly iftar for women and girls, ongoing event
Location/Time: 3533 Lexington Ave. N, Arden Hills, MN 55126
Cost: Free
Contact: Michelle Sekusky at bookshop@rabata.org
April 7, 2023
Inspire Community iftar
Location/Time: Creekside Community Center, 9801 Penn Ave S, Bloomington, MN 55431
Cost: To be determined
Contact: Find updates about the event here.
Islamic Resource Group iftar
Location/Time: 6:30 p.m. at the Islamic Center of Minnesota, 1401 Gardena Ave. NE, Fridley, MN 55432
Cost: $20 general admission, $50 per family
Contact: irg@irgmn.org
April 8, 2023
Muslim American Society Food Shelf, ongoing event
Location/Time: 11 a.m. at 1608 Como Ave, St Paul, MN 55108. Every second Sunday of the month.
Cost: Free food distribution on a first-come, first-served basis
Contact: 651-252-1186
April 9, 2023
Rabata’s halaqa Sundays for women and girls, ongoing event
Location/Time: 1:30 p.m. at 3533 Lexington Ave. N, Arden Hills, MN 55126
Cost: Free
Contact: Michelle Sekusky at bookshop@rabata.org. Classes led by Tamara Gray.
April 12, 2023
Taking Heart Ramadan Interfaith Iftar, ongoing event
Location/Time: 6:30 p.m. at the Muslim American Society South Metro Islamic Center, 15400 South Robert Trail, Rosemount, MN 55068
Cost: Free, but register here.
Contact: Cynthia Bronson Sweigert at revcbs11@gmail.com or 412-638-0680
April 13, 2023
Rabata’s weekly iftar for women and girls, ongoing event
Location/Time: 3533 Lexington Ave. N, Arden Hills, MN 55126
Cost: Free
Contact: Michelle Sekusky at bookshop@rabata.org
Taking Heart Ramadan Interfaith Iftar, ongoing event
Location/Time: 6:30 p.m. at the Faribault Islamic Center, 1201 Division St W, Faribault, MN 55021
Cost: Free, but register here.
Contact: Cynthia Bronson Sweigert at revcbs11@gmail.com or 412-638-0680
April 14, 2023
Sisters Need a Place (SNAP) Ramadan fundraiser
Location/Time: 6 p.m. at the SNAP House, 2411 N Lyndale Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55411
Cost: Free
Contact: Zakkiya Abdulwahid-Selby at zabdulwahid-selby@sistersneedaplace.org
April 15, 2023
Minnesota Deaf Muslim Community’s iftar
Location/Time: 6 p.m. at the Rabata Cultural Center, 3533 Lexington Ave. N, Arden Hills, MN 55126
Cost: $25 per ticket. Childcare is available for $10.
Contact: RSVP here.
Taking Heart Ramadan Interfaith Iftar, ongoing event
Location/Time: 6:45 p.m. at the Turkish American Society, 6565 Oakley Drive NE, Minneapolis, MN.
Cost: Free, but register here.
Contact: Cynthia Bronson Sweigert at revcbs11@gmail.com or 412-638-0680
Taking Heart Ramadan Interfaith Iftar, ongoing event
Location/Time: 6:45 p.m. at the Rochester Muslim Community Circle, Two Discovery Square, Rochester, MN 55902.
Cost: Free, but register here.
Contact: Cynthia Bronson Sweigert at revcbs11@gmail.com or 412-638-0680
April 16, 2023
Rabata’s halaqa Sundays for women and girls, ongoing event
Location/Time: 1:30 p.m. at 3533 Lexington Ave. N, Arden Hills, MN 55126
Cost: Free
Contact: Michelle Sekusky at bookshop@rabata.org. Classes led by Tamara Gray.
April 20, 2023
Rabata’s weekly iftar for women and girls, ongoing event
Location/Time: 3533 Lexington Ave. N, Arden Hills, MN 55126
Cost: Free
Contact: Michelle Sekusky at bookshop@rabata.org