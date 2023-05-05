Community members gathered on the front lawn of the State Capitol in St. Paul Friday afternoon for the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

Tipi installations by Rory Wakemup were put together by community members the night before. Credit: Jaida Grey Eagle | Sahan Journal

Colorful tipis decorated the lawn as speakers read poems and addressed the crowd.

“A lot of our relatives have been through this, and we come out here to honor them and it’s important that my daughter knows about this,” said attendee Crystal Norcross. “This is a thing we have to know about as Indigenous women.”

Activist Rachel Thunder said she attended the event in solidarity with family, sisters, aunties, mothers, and all the people who have gone missing since colonization.

Judy Hartman and Rachel Thunder Credit: Jaida Grey Eagle | Sahan Journal Kimimina Day and Crystal Norcross Credit: Jaida Grey Eagle | Sahan Journal

According to Minnesota’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office, Indigenous people made up nine percent of murdered girls and women in Minnesota between 2010 and 2019, despite making up one percent of the state’s total population. In 2022, there were 721 reports for missing Indigenous men and women in the state.