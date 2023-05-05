Representative Heather Keeler leads a round dance on the front lawn of the State Capitol in St. Paul on Friday afternoon for the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. Credit: Jaida Grey Eagle | Sahan Journal

Community members gathered on the front lawn of the State Capitol in St. Paul  Friday afternoon for the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls. 

Tipi installations by Rory Wakemup were put together by community members the night before. Credit: Jaida Grey Eagle | Sahan Journal

Colorful tipis decorated the lawn as speakers read poems and addressed the crowd.

“A lot of our relatives have been through this, and we come out here to honor them and it’s important that my daughter knows about this,” said attendee Crystal Norcross. “This is a thing we have to know about as Indigenous women.”

Activist Rachel Thunder said she attended the event in solidarity with family, sisters, aunties, mothers, and all the people who have gone missing since colonization. 

Judy Hartman and Rachel Thunder Credit: Jaida Grey Eagle | Sahan Journal
Kimimina Day and Crystal Norcross Credit: Jaida Grey Eagle | Sahan Journal

According to Minnesota’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office, Indigenous people made up nine percent of murdered girls and women in Minnesota between 2010 and 2019, despite making up one percent of the state’s total population. In 2022, there were 721 reports for missing Indigenous men and women in the state. 

  • Jules Edwards said she came to the State Capitol to support the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women movement.
  • Speakers included Juliet Rudie, director of Minnesota’s Missing and Murdered Indigenous Relatives Office.
  • Azariah Baker read a poem that began, “We are the voices of the missing and murdered and we are going to be alright.”Azarih Baker is part of the Long Walk Home, a Chicago-based national arts organization. Azarih was a part of bringing an altar space installation called “Black Girlhood Altar” to the MMIW event.
  • Speakers included Nicole Matthews, Executive Director of the Minnesota Indian Women’s Sexual Assault Coalition.
  • A child plays amongst the tipi installation.
  • Attendees including Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan participated in a round dance on the front of the State Capitol Lawn during the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.
  • Red dresses with phrases like “You Matter” were placed throughout the State Capitol lawn.
Avatar photo

Jaida Grey EaglePhotojournalist

jgeagle@sahanjournal.com

Jaida Grey Eagle is an enrolled member of the Oglala Lakota tribe originally from Pine Ridge, South Dakota. She is a photojournalist, producer, beadwork artist, and writer. She is a member of the Women’s...