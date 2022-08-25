The Great Minnesota Get-Together runs from August 25 to September 5. The fair is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 1265 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul, MN 55108-3003.

How can I get to the Minnesota State Fair?

Whether traveling by car, bike, bus, or scooter, there are many options available to get to the fair. The fair will operate 29 free park-and-ride lots at nearby churches, businesses and schools, with the largest availability at the University of Minnesota near Huntington Bank Stadium. Learn all the ways to get to the fair here.

Taco King at the State Fair:

Credit: Drew Arrieta | Sahan Journal

Credit: Drew Arrieta | Sahan Journal

Credit: Drew Arrieta | Sahan Journal

Angelica Diaz has worked at Taco King for the last 20 years. She says her mom, aunt, and other family members have worked at the Mexican food stand for some 40 years.

Taco King is located across from the CHS Miracle of Birth Center on the south side of the fairgrounds. Diaz recommends the beef taco—always freshly made to order.

“I think we all pretty much are people watchers. That’s what we love about it [the state fair],” Diaz said. “I’ve worked in the community for years, so this is just an added aspect of that.”

Her favorite fair food? Pork chop on a stick, but with a twist.

“Because I go get that and then I come and get a tortilla and then I’ll have it with chile,” Diaz said.

🟥 READ MORE

Sahan Journal at the Minnesota State Fair

The gates are open, so let the fair festivities begin. Follow along as Sahan Journal staffers make their way around the Minnesota State Fair on its opening day.

🎡🌽🍭 Sahan Journal is heading to the Minnesota State Fair tomorrow: a place where new Minnesotans can make new traditions. What do you think we should check out? Any iconic foods we should try? Maybe a new offering you want us to review? Let us know! 👀 — Sahan Journal (@SahanJournal) August 25, 2022

For breakfast, we’re having Sweet Martha’s cookies and coffee. What should we do next? pic.twitter.com/SKqVgJ9ifw — Sahan Journal (@SahanJournal) August 25, 2022

Some nice music at the International Bazaar stage! pic.twitter.com/5iAi6eIswW — Sahan Journal (@SahanJournal) August 25, 2022