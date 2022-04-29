Do you know of a celebration event for Ramadan that you want to include in our calendar? Please reach out to us at contact@sahanjournal.com (use the subject line “Ramadan 2022”), and we’ll plan to add it to our directory.

The non-profit organization, Sisters Need A Place (SNAP), hosted a community iftar dinner on April 22 to raise funds for their transitional housing program. Some 20 people attended the event, in north Minneapolis, joining in prayer and enjoying a meal together to celebrate the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. Following the day’s customary fast, the dinner was joyful with a dance challenge by a 4-year-old named Sabrine, who attended with her mother.

SNAP was founded by Muslim women to provide social services to women in need.

Tuere Tidwell, SNAP’s executive director, said that one of the most important lessons of Ramadan is reconnecting with the creator. “Everyone gets lost,” she said, “but it’s about the connection.”

Jaida Grey Eagle | Sahan Journal

Jaida Grey Eagle | Sahan Journal

Jaida Grey Eagle | Sahan Journal

Jaida Grey Eagle | Sahan Journal