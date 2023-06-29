The Twin Cities arts scene offers a diverse range of cultural experiences this weekend. Whether you’re a local or a visitor, Sahan Journal’s guide invites you to explore a thought-provoking paper exhibit, a family-friendly literature exhibition, and an interactive Indigenous painting showcase.

The “Sacred Sisterhood: Seeds They’ve Sown” exhibit on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Credit: Ēadyth Kamau

Dizi opens her art show, “Sacred Sisterhood: Seeds They’ve Sown,” on Saturday, June 24, 2023, describing some of the inspiration behind her work. Credit: Ēadyth Kamau

Jai performs spoken word at the opening reception for the “Sacred Sisterhood: Seeds They’ve Sown” exhibit on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Credit: Ēadyth Kamau

Afro-Indigenous artist, Dizi, at the opening of her show, “Sacred Sisterhood: Seeds They’ve Sown,” on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Credit: Brandyn Lee Tulloch

The “Sacred Sisterhood: Seeds They’ve Sown” exhibit on Saturday, June 24, 2023. Credit: Ēadyth Kamau

Why wait? Get your weekend started early with an exhibit Thursday at Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center, which is hosting an interactive art exhibit on weekdays only. “Sacred Sisterhood: Seeds They’ve Sown” showcases paintings by Afro-Indigenous artist Dizi that focus on femininity and tenderness.

In an interview with Sahan Journal, Dizi shared the challenges she faces as an Afro-Indigenous artist, and her gratitude to Indigenous Roots for hosting the exhibit.

“A lot of people of color have not been allowed to intentionally—and without being a token—enter these spaces and really feel a sense of belonging. It’s a very white-dominated space, the fine art world,” Dizi said. “It was important for me to bring this vision to a place that I know would respect it and uphold it.”

Dizi’s inspiration for the Sacred Sisterhood art exhibit stems from an intimate moment she shared with some friends during a difficult period in her life.

“There was a point where we were all kind of hugging each other—back to chest, back to chest—hugging each other, and I could see our reflection in the adjacent windows,” Dizi said. “I was sitting there thinking, ‘Wow, who loves like this?’ It’s such a beautiful thing to be held by people you choose and call your sisters, and I wanted to create art that captures that feeling of being held—the tenderness and the love.”

The exhibition includes an interactive element that encourages visitors to share their thoughts and reflections. A graffiti wall in the gallery serves as a platform for expressing creative ideas, while Post-it Notes located near each painting allow guests to write personal responses to the art. Dizi strongly believes that art should initiate conversations, and eagerly awaits the response her work evokes in viewers.

“I feel like we should be interacting with the art. It should be a conversation. I want to hear what it brings out of you,” Dizi said.

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023, through August 4, 2023

Time: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays. Evening hours are held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. For appointments, send a request to info@indigenous-roots.org.

Location: Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center, 788 E. 7th Street St. Paul, Minnesota, 55106

Cost: Free

For more information: Call Indigenous Roots Cultural Arts Center at 651-395-7145, or email at info@indigenous-roots.org.

Artwork from “The Beauty of Words: Art and Culture in Latino Children’s Literature” exhibit. Credit: Alondra M. Garza

The CLUES Latino Art Gallery is hosting an exhibition featuring artist and author Pamela Mercado-Michelli’s latest children’s book, “Daniela y Mateo Viajan a Argentina.” The book was created in collaboration with illustrators Noelia Arancibia and Membri.

The exhibition will include printed pages from the book displayed on the gallery walls, said Alondra Garza, the gallery’s senior coordinator. Physical copies of Mercado-Michelli’s books will also be available for children to read.

All ages are welcomed to the exhibit’s opening reception Thursday, where guests can speak with the artists and enjoy free Argentinian food and drinks. Saxophonist Yunior Sax will also perform.

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023, through July 21, 2023

Time: Opening reception from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 29. Regular hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Location: CLUES Latino Art Gallery, 797 E. 7th Street, St. Paul, Minnesota, 55106

Cost: Free

For more information: Visit https://clues.org/latino-art-events/, or call CLUES Latino Art Gallery at 651-379-4275.

“Holding & Grasping: the Wet + the Dry, 3” by Hong Hong at the “Paper Is People: Decolonizing Global Paper Cultures” show at the Minnesota Center for Book Arts. Credit: Seth Dahlseid

“Lineage” by Alisa Banks at the “Paper Is People: Decolonizing Global Paper Cultures” show at the Minnesota Center for Book Arts. Credit: Seth Dahlseid

“Young” by artist Aimee Lee at the “Paper Is People: Decolonizing Global Paper Cultures” show at the Minnesota Center for Book Arts. Credit: Seth Dahlseid

“Egwa Ul’nigid” by Skye Tafoya; the Seringô Collective; wall pieces by Chenta Laury at the “Paper Is People: Decolonizing Global Paper Cultures” show at the Minnesota Center for Book Arts. Credit: Seth Dahlseid

The “Paper Is People: Decolonizing Global Paper Cultures” show at the Minnesota Center for Book Arts. Credit: Seth Dahlseid

The Minnesota Center for Book Arts is hosting the exhibition, “Paper Is People.” Curated by Tia Blassingame and Stephanie Sauer, this showcase brings together artists from diverse backgrounds to redefine the concept of handmade paper.

The exhibit explores the cultural significance of different materials used in papermaking traditions worldwide, shedding light on the interconnectedness of paper, cloth, and cultural heritage.

Visitors will have the opportunity to view a range of paper samples and interact with the materials. They can observe the process of papermaking from start to finish, and hear firsthand accounts from traditional practitioners.

The exhibition also highlights how modern artists are pushing the boundaries of traditional techniques, showcasing innovative approaches to ancient methods. Workshops and presentations will also be available.

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023, through August 12, 2023

Time: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The exhibit’s hours are extended until 7 p.m. on Thursdays.

Location: Minnesota Center for Book Arts, 1011 S. Washington Ave. #100, Minneapolis, Minnesota, 55415

Cost: Free

For more information: Visit mnbookarts.org, read the curatorial statement, or contact Minneapolis Center for Book Arts at 612-215-2520.