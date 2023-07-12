The Twin Cities comedy scene has seen an emergence of comedians from immigrant backgrounds and diverse ethnicities over the past decade.

Attracted by Minnesota’s expanding diversity, these comics offer fresh perspectives and narratives that challenge stereotypes while amplifying the voices of underrepresented communities.

Sahan Journal spoke with five comedians about their experiences in the Twin Cities comedy scene. They reflected on how their cultural backgrounds influence their comedic style, and emphasized the importance of diverse perspectives in comedy. They also shed light on the obstacles they encounter in the industry, including instances of tokenism, being the only person of color at open mic events, and the need to constantly prove themselves.

They also expressed optimism for the future of comedy in the Twin Cities as they advocate for expanded opportunities for comedians from diverse backgrounds.