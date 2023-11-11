Protestors decry Smith Foundry’s pollution of East Phillips neighborhood
The foundry regularly emitted nearly twice the amount of air pollution allowed by state permits, failed to properly maintain equipment designed to reduce pollution, and did not notify the state about equipment failures.
Protestors rallied outside Smith Foundry Friday evening, criticizing the facility for repeatedly violating the federal Clean Air Act by failing to control dangerous pollutants.
The foundry, an iron metal processing plant on East 28th Street in south Minneapolis, violated the Clean Air Act nine ways between 2018 and 2023, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) found after conducting a surprise inspection of the facility earlier this year. The foundry regularly emitted nearly twice the amount of air pollution allowed by state permits, failed to properly maintain equipment designed to reduce pollution, and did not notify the state about equipment failures as required.
The foundry is located in the East Phillips neighborhood, which is considered an environmental justice neighborhood due to demographics and income metrics. Around 75 percent of residents there are people of color, according to demographer Minnesota Compass.
