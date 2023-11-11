Protestors rallied outside Smith Foundry Friday evening, criticizing the facility for repeatedly violating the federal Clean Air Act by failing to control dangerous pollutants.

The foundry, an iron metal processing plant on East 28th Street in south Minneapolis, violated the Clean Air Act nine ways between 2018 and 2023, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) found after conducting a surprise inspection of the facility earlier this year. The foundry regularly emitted nearly twice the amount of air pollution allowed by state permits, failed to properly maintain equipment designed to reduce pollution, and did not notify the state about equipment failures as required.

The foundry is located in the East Phillips neighborhood, which is considered an environmental justice neighborhood due to demographics and income metrics. Around 75 percent of residents there are people of color, according to demographer Minnesota Compass.

Sahan Journal first broke the news of the EPA’s findings earlier this month.

Demonstrators protested outside Smith Foundry in Minneapolis on November 10, 2023, calling attention to recent reports that it violated the federal Clean Air Act by failing to control dangerous pollutants. Credit: Aaron Nesheim | Sahan Journal

An Aztec dance group performed during a demonstration outside of Smith Foundry in south Minneapolis on Friday, November 10, 2023. Credit: Aaron Nesheim | Sahan Journal

A protester smudges the crowd with a goblet of copal during a demonstration outside Smith Foundry in south Minneapolis on Friday, November 10, 2023. Credit: Aaron Nesheim | Sahan Journal

Aisha Gomez, who represents district 62A in the Minnesota House of Representatives, speaks to the crowd of protesters gathered outside Smith Foundry on Friday, November 10, 2023. Credit: Aaron Nesheim | Sahan Journal

Smith Foundry in south Minneapolis, pictured on November 2, 2023, has been cited by the Environmental Protection Agency for violating the Clean Air Act. Credit: Aaron Nesheim | Sahan Journal