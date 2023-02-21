Protestors opposed to the planned demolition of the Roof Depot warehouse in south Minneapolis occupied the site Tuesday in a last ditch effort to preserve the building as a blizzard loomed.

Organizers from the diverse and historically polluted East Phillips neighborhood are not giving up on their vision to create an urban farm, affordable housing, and a community hub out of an old Sears warehouse that sits on a former federal superfund site.

“In order to ensure the safety and health of our community, we need to take a stand now,” said Rachel Thunder, an East Phillips resident involved in the occupation.

The city of Minneapolis plans to demolish the building as early as Monday, February 27 so it can begin a public works facility expansion project. The pending demolition comes after a years-long fight between the city and the East Phillips Neighborhood Institute, the nonprofit behind the urban farm plan.

The City Council approved a $1.6 million contract on January 26 to demolish the warehouse. On February 3, the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled that the city’s environmental assessment of the project was adequate. On February 13, Hennepin County Judge Edward Wahl declined to issue an injunction to stop the demolition that had been requested by the East Phillips Neighborhood Institute. Wahl ruled that the group could not prove that demolishing the building would cause irreparable harm.

The demotion is scheduled to occur February 27. The city plans to expand its public works hub adjacent to the site in an effort to consolidate city services facilities.

Minneapolis officials told Sahan Journal Tuesday that they are committed to demolishing the Roof Depot, but did not comment on how the city would handle the occupation.

“After over a decade of planning, conversations with community, lengthy negotiations, and significant taxpayer investment, the demolition of the building is non-negotiable. The city can–and will–demolish the building safely,” the city said in a written statement.

Members of the American Indian Movement and allies entered the gates outside of the warehouse Tuesday morning at E. 28th Street and Longfellow Avenue, lit a sacred fire, conducted traditional sage and tobacco ceremonies, and began making camp, Thunder said.

The group, called Defend the Depot, is a coalition of the American Indian Movement, the East Phillips Neighborhood Institute, Little Earth Protectors, and other groups campaigning for environmental justice.

They are rallying allies to join their overnight sit-in even as a historic snowstorm hits the Twin Cities; the National Weather Service predicts a snowfall of 17 to 23 inches in the Twin Cities. The group plans to occupy the site continuously until the city grants their demands.

“February 27th is the 50th anniversary of the occupation of Wounded Knee, and we plan to celebrate it right here,” said Mike Forcia, chairman of the American Indian Movement.

The group has seven demands for the city of Minneapolis:

relocate the public works expansion project

give the community control of the Roof Depot site

fund the indoor urban farm

create plans to remove industrial polluters

a moratorium on evicting homeless encampments

invest in programs to support unhoused people

fund peer support workers

Thunder said the occupation is peaceful and rooted in ceremony and prayer.

The occupants erected a large red tipi in the center of the property. Supply tents were loaded up with food and blankets, and volunteers stacked bundles of firewood.

Jason Goward, a member of the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, gathered massive blocks of ice to help seal the flaps of a large green Army tent being erected. Goward was involved in protest encampments against the Line 3 oil pipeline in northern Minnesota, and has experience weathering winter conditions to fight for environmental movements. He said the impending snowstorm makes him feel excited that the group will keep pushing.

East Phllips is one of the most diverse neighborhoods in Minnesota, where 70 percent of residents are people of color and 30 percent speak a foreign language at home. It is home to Little Earth, a large and historic urban Native American housing community.

The 7.5-acre parcel of land, known as the Roof Depot site, sits in what has been dubbed “the arsenic triangle,” a part of south Minneapolis contaminated by a long-defunct pesticide manufacturer. The site and surrounding neighborhood was declared a federal superfund site in 2007, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency removed 50,000 tons of contaminated soil in the area.

People gathered at the site Tuesday said they fear that the demolition will release toxic chemicals into the area, where state and federal officials have documented high levels of pollution-related health problems like asthma and heart disease.

Little Earth resident Cassie Holmes lost her son, Trinidad Flores, to a heart condition in 2013. He was 16. She had a close friend lose a child to heart disease, too, and has been involved in fighting to improve environmental conditions in the area for a decade. The demolition is scary, she said, due to the potential of arsenic-laden soil being released into the air.

“The main reason we started this fight was to make sure our kids have a chance to live and a chance to breathe,” Holmes said.

The City Council unanimously approved a Memorandum of Understanding with the East Phillips Neighborhood Institute on January 26, awarding the three acres at the site to the group to build an urban farm free of charge. The council also committed to increasing the amount of green space in the neighborhood and to working towards phasing out industrial polluters in the area.

But Holmes said the nonprofit’s board voted to reject the agreement.

“Little Earth is not in it for three acres,” she said.

