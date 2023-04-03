President Joe Biden will tour a Fridley factory Monday afternoon to tout his policies on climate friendly manufacturing and infrastructure.

Biden’s visit to the Cummins Power Generation facility is part of the administration’s “Investing in America” tour, White House officials say. Cummins declared it would manufacture electrolyzers in the United States after Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act in August 2022.

President Biden says the Inflation Reduction Act convinced Cummins to manufacture electrolyzers here in Minnesota. He says his goal is to make America a manufacturing giant again. pic.twitter.com/9MqD9CFyps — Sahan Journal (@SahanJournal) April 3, 2023

The President will be joined Monday by a host of Minnesota politicians, including Governor Tim Walz, Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, and Representative Ilhan Omar. Business leaders are also expected to join the event.

Biden last visited Minnesota in May 2022 to attend a memorial service for former Minnesota Senator and Vice President Walter Mondale.

Clean energy jobs are on the rise in Minnesota, according to a report published last year by the nonprofit Cleaner Energy Economy Minnesota. The report found 57,931 clean energy jobs in the state and said the Inflation Reduction Act would help boost that number.

The workforce for green-energy jobs continues to be more diverse than the overall workforce in Minnesota, according to the Clean Energy Economy Minnesota report. The clean-energy job workforce is 26.6 percent people of color, while people of color make up 22.5 percent of the state’s population, according to the 2020 Census. But experts say more work is needed to bring opportunities for workers of color.

Electrolyzer technology uses electric currents to split water into hydrogen and oxygen, and is considered critical in producing hydrogen, which can be used as a clean power source, in a carbon-free way. Company and administration officials say electrolyzers can support the expansion of a clean energy economy.

Biden’s administration has made several trips to the area to promote green infrastructure policies and legislation. Biden’s first visit to Minnesota in November 2021 promoted the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill at Dakota Technical and Community College in Rosemount. In February, Vice President Kamala Harris toured New Flyer, an electric bus manufacturer in St. Cloud.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.