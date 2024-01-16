A Minnesota program that helps people pay for their energy bills has seen record demand this year—but it is still open to new applicants, state officials say.

Since October, Minnesota’s Energy Assistance Program has distributed more than $40 million to over 70,000 households. Program administrators are encouraging people to apply as soon as they can, since demand is high and there’s less funding available than in the past few years.

The program makes one-time payments towards energy bills for households below a certain income.

The Minnesota Department of Commerce runs the program with federal funding through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). The department works with local partners across the state to process applications.

Michael Schmitz is the director of the Office of Energy Assistance at the Department of Commerce. He said anyone who could use the help should apply.

“If folks think that programs like energy assistance are not for them, but they’re struggling with the bills, I would really strongly encourage them to reconsider,” Schmitz said. “We really want to help.”

Here’s how the program works.

What kind of assistance can I apply for?

Anyone interested can fill out an application form for the program. If it’s approved, the state sends a one-time grant to your house’s energy provider.

According to the state’s dashboard, the average household grant has been just under $600 so far this year. The amount varies based on factors like household size and energy costs.

Using the same form, you can also apply for up to $600 in emergency funding if your power is at risk of being shut off or if you need an emergency fuel delivery.

Some applicants are also eligible for the Department of Commerce’s Weatherization Assistance Program, which provides free home upgrades that lower a house’s energy use long-term. The department contacts eligible residents who have applied for the Energy Assistance Program.

Who qualifies for energy assistance?

The state determines who qualifies based on income and household size. To qualify, applicants need to make less than 50% of the state median income. For a single person, that’s less than $32,667 per year; for a family of four, it’s less than $62,822.

Both renters and homeowners can apply for assistance.

Citizens and eligible non-citizens — such as permanent residents, asylees and refugees — can apply for the program. Non-citizens can call their local service providers to find out what identifying information they can use to apply instead of a Social Security number.

How can I apply?

This year, the department launched an all-online application on the program’s website. That site also has PDF applications in English, Spanish, Hmong, Somali and Vietnamese, which you can submit by mail or email to your local energy assistance service provider. You can also request to have an application mailed to you.

Local providers can also help anyone who has questions about an application. They have assistance available over the phone in several languages.

Tammy Stauffer is the director of Energy Assistance Programs at the Community Action Partnership of Hennepin County, one of the state program’s local partners. She said that because of the high demand for assistance this year, callers might have to wait a while to speak with a staff member. She recommends calling first thing in the morning.

Stauffer said the most common reason applications get denied or delayed is because they don’t include all the necessary information, or because applicants don’t respond when the office reaches out with follow-up questions.

“The biggest thing is to look at the instructions, and they’ll tell you exactly what we need to finish your application,” Stauffer said. “Make sure your application is completed–every single box.”

When can I apply?

The deadline to apply for this program cycle is May 31, 2024.

Applications opened in September. Program experts say it’s best to apply early, since the fund is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

There is a chance that funds could run out. Schmitz said that will depend on demand, and on whether the federal government puts more money into the program.

“That’s why we encourage folks to apply as soon as possible,” Schmitz said. “That kind of gets your foot in the door. We’re able to process applications more quickly and get you help when we do have funds.”

Because the program gets so many applications, it can take several weeks to be approved. The state website has a tool to check which dates your local service provider is currently processing.

The program prioritizes emergency applications. Stauffer said that in Hennepin County, fully completed applications for households in need of emergency assistance are usually processed the same day they’re received.

How much money is available?

Right now, the state expects to distribute a total of about $123 million this program year. Schmitz said that the department expects to get about 10% more by the end of the program cycle, depending on federal budget negotiations.

Schmitz said that last year, the state got about $160 million in federal funds.

Applicants are feeling the impact of that decrease in funds. Last year, the average grant per household was over $900, compared to this year’s average of about $600.

“This year when people see their approval letter, they’re going to see that the grants are probably a little bit smaller,” Stauffer said. “We are this safety net that can help supplement. We’re not going to pay your whole entire bill … but we can help supplement it and pay a portion of it.”

Why is the program so popular this year?

The program — and awareness of it — took a big leap during COVID-19.

During the pandemic, the program got a lot more funding from the federal American Rescue Plan. In the 2021-2022 program year, the state distributed over $200 million in funding.

The state adjusted its guidelines to allow more people to qualify. Last year, anyone making less than 60% of the state median income was eligible, compared to the usual 50%.

The Department of Commerce and its local partners stepped up their outreach to help distribute that bigger sum of money, with social media campaigns, billboards, and employees giving out information at local events. The Department of Commerce also translated materials into more languages and launched an online application to make the program more accessible.

Schmitz thinks the uptick in applications is due to that outreach. And, with costs on the rise, he thinks people need more help paying for basic needs.

“As inflation has changed the cost of energy, that benefit is paying for less and less,” Schmitz said. “We would hope to see more, potentially, from Congress, but it’s really unclear at this point what’s going to happen.”