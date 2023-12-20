Young Latino adults in the Twin Cities who want to meet others like them now have a place to go thanks to an organization started by a local woman who wanted to build something “genuine.”

Tatiana Bunay started Latinos in Comunidad because she saw a need to provide a safe haven for young adult Latinos from a wide range of backgrounds.

Bunay, who grew up in Minneapolis, said her group isn’t a traditional networking group where people are brought together based on their careers. Rather, she said, it’s based on a desire to belong, and serves more as a social support network.

“I think it’s hard going into college and making friends, and then after college, going into the workforce and finding other friends,” Bunay said. “A lot of these people are also from out of state and need a community to come into.”

Forty people showed up for some “cafecito,” which means “little coffee” in Spanish, at Latinos in Comunidad’s first event on December 12 at Baba’s Hummus House in Minneapolis. The group’s name translates to “Latinos in Community” in English.

“It’s incredible,” Bunay said of the event. “I even hear people say, ‘I didn’t even know there was this many Latinos in Minnesota my age,’ so it’s amazing.”.

The event was shared on the organization’s Instagram account, where attendees were asked to RSVP. Bunay said the event was booked to capacity within a day.

Jalizbeth Dominguez-Matheis nervously walked into Baba’s Hummus House after seeing the large group of attendees.

“My name is Jali, like Jolly Rancher.” she said as she introduced herself to others at the event.

Tatiana Bunay (center) speaks with guests at Latinos in Comunidad’s first event on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. The group hopes to foster social connections between young Latino adults. Credit: Alfonzo Galvan | Sahan Journal

Bunay said one of the defining characteristics of the group is the low emphasis on what members do for a living. It’s a more casual setting, she said.

Bunay is a 25-year-old recent college graduate who spent some time living and working in New York City. While on the East Coast, she benefited from joining networking groups for women and Latinos, and wanted to bring something similar to Minnesota.

Her main focus was to unite young adults in the Latino community, many of whom are first- or second-generation U.S. residents.

“Here, we share the same culture, we share the same music, we share some of the same foods,” Bunay said. “And it’s just easier to connect in that way.”

Dominguez-Matheis initially planned on saying hi to a few people at the group’s first event and leaving early due to her nerves, but she ended up staying the whole time and connecting with about 15 guests.

“Honestly, just take the risk. Even if you don’t know anybody, take that little step to say hi to someone. It goes a long way,” Dominguez-Matheis said. “Everyone was so welcoming. I really appreciated it.”

Among Dominguez-Matheis’ new connections was Hector Torres, who moved from Puerto Rico to the Twin Cities a year ago.

Torres was one of the more extroverted and social attendees at the inaugural event. He approached guests he didn’t recognize with a smile and an extended hand.

A year ago, things were different.

“At the beginning, not gonna lie, it was tough,” Torres said of his adjustment to life in Minnesota. “I came right by Christmas, and I didn’t know anyone. So, my first Christmas was alone.”

He eventually made some friends, including Bunay, who invited him to Latinos in Comunidad.

“It gets me super emotional sometimes, because as I said, the first months were tough,” Torres said. “So, now I try to just have a smile on my face, introduce myself to people, and try to have them feel welcome, too.”

Torres is now trying to convince others to come out and join the group, especially some of the many out-of-staters he’s met who moved to Minnesota.

The group plans to host a social event once a month. Bunay said she also hopes the group can start organizing volunteer events to give back to the community. All events will be shared on the group’s Instagram account, and are free to join, but could have limited capacity at times.

“Once you put that first step forward, putting yourself out there, a lot of really good things can happen,” Torres said. “That’s what’s happened for me. I’m super grateful for this year and for this new group.”