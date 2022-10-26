Sahan Journal is a nonprofit digital newsroom dedicated to reporting for immigrants and communities of color in Minnesota. Our diverse staff creates exceptional journalism: coverage that truly represents the changing face of Minnesota and recognizes that democratic engagement and power belong to everyone.

Our stories reach audiences across many platforms, including our website, social media, video, and community events. To reach new audiences, we share our stories with small community papers and with the state’s biggest mainstream newsrooms, in print and on public radio.



Sahan Journal’s mission is to give immigrants and communities of color the kind of committed, responsive news coverage that we all deserve.

The opportunity

Mukhtar M. Ibrahim founded Sahan Journal in 2019 and continues to build the organization as executive director. Since then, our coverage has earned strong support from the communities we cover, as well as individual donors, foundations and corporations, and advertisers. This backing has given Sahan Journal an amazing opportunity to scale up over the next three years.

In order to create sustainable revenue for our journalism and strengthen our operations, we are looking to hire people for several important roles. Specifically, we are looking to expand our audience reach, add editorial capacity, and add to our revenue team with major gifts and advertising.

We are creating a supportive and equitable work culture that is committed to developing the potential of our staff and honoring their health and wellbeing.

The position

The primary goal of the Director of Donor Relations is to design an individual giving program that encourages higher levels of support for Sahan Journal. This position will work closely with the membership manager and the managing director of development and operations to prospect, solicit, and steward a portfolio of individual donors capable of making gifts of $1,000 or more.

The successful candidate will have demonstrated success in building a major donor program and stewarding existing donors. This position reports to the director of development and operations.

Responsibilities

Collaborate with the managing director of development and operations to develop and execute strategies to move major gifts closer to the mission of Sahan Journal.

Own and drive the goal of reaching $400,000 in individual revenue within three years.

Qualify donors into a portfolio of at least 75 relationships that you’ll manage.

Assign and support the CEO and managing director of development and operations to manage additional key donors.

Design a digital major donor campaign to renew or upgrade existing donors.

Create and manage messages, strategy, talking points, and donor engagement materials.

Develop and implement year-round engagement strategies for major donors, including events, in partnership with the membership and advertising teams.

Document conversations, future moves, and other donor information through donor management database.

Conduct research to broaden Sahan Journal’s prospect pool. Design strategies to engage them with members of the board and leadership, events, and content.

Track and report on progress toward goals.

Maintain donor records using Salesforce.

Desired skills, knowledge, and abilities

Committed to diversity and inclusion, and its value in the workplace and in philanthropy.

Outgoing and excited to build relationships with donors. Responsive, tactful, and professional with a donor-centered mindset.

Familiarity with CRM systems.

Passionate about the critical role that not-for-profit journalism plays in our democracy.

Salary and benefits

Salary begins at $75,000 and will be based on prior experience and skillset.

Employee medical and dental benefits 100 percent employer paid; dependents at 50 percent.

Health Savings Account

401(k) plan ($1.00 match for each $1.00 you contribute, up to a maximum of 4 percent of your annual income)

Paid Time Off: 20 days / 4 weeks

Sick Time Off: 5 days / 1 week

Sahan Journal does not offer standard federal holidays (Thanksgiving, Christmas, etc.), reflecting the diverse preferences of our staff. Instead, all employees are eligible for 4 floating holidays to be used at personal discretion.

Cell phone stipend

Professional development resources

Relocation stipend available

Sahan Journal staff currently work remotely. Employees have the option to use the Wellworth co-working space in downtown St. Paul.

Location

Sahan Journal is a regional news organization. We are building our staff to reflect the state and communities we cover. Therefore, the successful candidate will be expected to live in Minnesota, with the ability to travel to the Twin Cities on a monthly basis.

Application process

To apply, please send a resume and a cover letter, describing your experience and what excites you about working at Sahan Journal. If you have many of the requested skills and experiences, but not all of them, please apply!

Send resume and cover letter to jobs@sahanjournal.com. The deadline for applications is November 30, 2022.