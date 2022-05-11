Join Sahan Journal reporter Hibah Ansari and a panel of community experts from 4:00–5:20 pm on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, for a free virtual community discussion. We’ll be tackling broad questions on how language barriers, unreliable internet access, and lack of technical support has impacted students and families of color, including,

How has the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated internet connectivity issues and learning barriers for students and families of color?

What are strategies that parents can use to adapt to digital learning and technology?

What resources are available to families and students of color who are struggling with finding reliable and affordable ways to stay connected online?

What are the long-term impacts of consistently facing barriers with digital literacy?

Our panelists:

Eric Nesheim , Managing Director of Digital Strategies at Literacy Minnesota

This is an opportunity for Minnesota residents—primarily from immigrant and communities of color—to learn more about how they can overcome some of the challenges they face in staying reliably connected to the digital world, especially at a time when many learning opportunities remain virtual and online.

A portion of the event will be dedicated to answering questions and hearing directly from community members. Please join us and share with your community networks!

You can register for the event here.