Authorities are investigating the cause of fires at two south Minneapolis mosques over the past two days.

Suspects in both cases are at large and no arrests have been made, according to Minneapolis police. It’s unknown if the incidents were caused by arson and whether they are connected, but Minneapolis police are investigating these possibilities, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in a prepared statement.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting in the investigation, O’Hara added.

“We will evaluate any possibility of biased or hate crimes provided under the law, and because this occurred in an occupied place of worship, potential prosecution for a federal offense,” O’Hara said in the statement.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department: The first incident occurred Sunday, when congregants at Masjid Omar Islamic Center, a mosque located inside 24 Somali Mall, called police about 7:16 p.m. for a fire in the mosque’s bathroom. The congregants put out the fire before it could spread and before authorities arrived at the scene.

Minneapolis police posted five still images of the alleged suspect on its Facebook page, showing a person wearing eyeglasses, a surgical face mask, a dark-colored stocking cap, and dark-colored clothing. In other pictures, the person appears to be wearing different clothing.

Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, called on authorities to investigate the motive behind the fire.

“We thank fire and law enforcement officials for their response and hope that a motive for this arson attack at a house of worship may be determined,” Jaylani said in a statement. “Given past incidents targeting state mosques and Islamic institutions, we urge law enforcement authorities to investigate a possible bias motive for this crime.”

The second fire occurred Monday evening at Masjid Al Rahma, located in Mercy Islamic Center less than one mile from Masjid Omar Islamic Center.

Mercy center mosque on fire in Minneapolis now fire department working on the mosque now. pic.twitter.com/vF8kjoRzbP — CAIR MN (@CAIRMN) April 25, 2023

The fire at Masjid Al Rahma occurred on the third floor.

Police are asking that anyone who recognizes the person in the photographs to contact them at policetips@minneapolismn.gov, or to leave a voicemail at 612-673-5845.

People can also share information anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by submitting tips electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.