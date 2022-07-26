To continue reading this article and others for free, please sign up for our newsletter.
Sahan Journal publishes deep, reported news for and with immigrants and communities of color—the kind of stories you won’t find anywhere else.
Unlock our in-depth reporting by signing up for our free newsletter.
Everyone I interviewed about Evie assured me that the process of reserving and driving a car was easy. That seemed vague, so I signed up to try it out myself. The verdict: It is exceptionally easy.
Once you’ve registered with the system, the app opens to a map showing the location of available cars. Clicking on your choice reserves the car for 15 minutes (one potential hitch: it’s conceivable that it will take longer than 15 minutes to get to the car).
Once you arrive at the driver’s side door, the app magically unlocks it. I haven’t driven a Chevrolet in 25 years, but adjusting the seats, mirrors and air conditioning was self-explanatory. And when at first I couldn’t shift into drive, a message popped up on the screen prompting me to press a button I’d overlooked.
The pickup in electric cars far surpasses the acceleration of traditional gas-guzzlers (enough that you may want to pay special attention to the speedometer).
For me, the best part is the parking ability once you reach your destination. Since I was driving to work downtown, I got to skip the usual parking lot search and hop out at a meter just around the corner from the office – parking fees don’t apply to Evie and HourCar. Exiting the car required a one-click assessment of the car’s interior cleanliness and another click to end the trip.
Total bill at my income level: $23.55, 29 minutes to get there plus 7 minutes walking, 38 minutes to get home
Taking a bus would have cost a total of $4.50, and taken 1 hour and 4 minutes plus 10 minutes walking to get there, 1 hour and 3 minutes plus 10 minutes walking to get home
Parking my own car would have cost $5, plus gas and a small amount of wear and tear on the car and taken 29 minutes to get there plus 5 minutes walking, 38 minutes to get home plus 5 minutes walking
*A phone is not required to use Evie, although users must have a debit or credit card. To use a car without a phone, users call Member Services for the location of a car and access the vehicles with a Metro Transit GoTo Card.
**When I left the car, I noticed some information cards. One noted that you can’t end a trip outside of the home zone, though it was unclear from the cards what the home zone was. A quick call to the info line assured me I’d parked in the right spot. (Calls can be translated into five languages.)