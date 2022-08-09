To continue reading this article and others for free, please sign up for our newsletter.
Minnesota voters can cast their ballots at the primary polls until 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 9, to determine which candidates will advance onto the general election in November.
Voters are allowed to take time off of work to vote, ask for an interpreter at the polls, and vote if they are in line by 8 p.m. Those who are eligible can also register to vote day of elections. Read more about how to vote in the primary election here.
Some primary races are non-partisan, meaning the top two candidates who earn the most votes advance regardless of their political affiliation. Other primary races, such as state Senate races, determine which candidate from each political party will advance to face off against each other.
Follow our live blog below for primary election day updates and results after the polls close: